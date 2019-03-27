Nelson will retire from football, James Jones of NFL Network reports.

The decision comes as a surprise after Nelson finished out the 2018 campaign with 38 catches for 386 yards in five December games. The Raiders released him a couple weeks ago to free up cap space and targets for their costly offseason acquisitions, Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. While he visited the Seahawks shortly after his release, Nelson apparently had a change of heart and now plans to end his football career. The 33-year-old will retire with 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns, highlighted by four seasons (2011, 2013-14, 2016) with more than 1,250 yards for the Packers.

