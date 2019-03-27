Jordy Nelson: Decides to retire
Nelson will retire from football, James Jones of NFL Network reports.
The decision comes as a surprise after Nelson finished out the 2018 campaign with 38 catches for 386 yards in five December games. The Raiders released him a couple weeks ago to free up cap space and targets for their costly offseason acquisitions, Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. While he visited the Seahawks shortly after his release, Nelson apparently had a change of heart and now plans to end his football career. The 33-year-old will retire with 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns, highlighted by four seasons (2011, 2013-14, 2016) with more than 1,250 yards for the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...