Jordy Nelson: Nearing deal with Raiders

The Raiders are closing in on a contract with Nelson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nelson has wasted no time in finding a new home, seemingly landing with the first organization that inquired about his services. In 2017, he looked like a shell of himself, but working with Brett Hundley instead of Aaron Rodgers for most of the season didn't help Nelson's cause. If the Raiders and Nelson reach an agreement, as expected, he'll get to work with one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL in Derek Carr. It's been suggested Michael Crabtree would be the casualty of Nelson signing with Oakland, but Nelson would still be nothing better than the No. 2 wideout within the offense, in any case, with Amari Cooper also in the fold.