Jordy Nelson: Nearing deal with Raiders
The Raiders are closing in on a contract with Nelson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nelson has wasted no time in finding a new home, seemingly landing with the first organization that inquired about his services. In 2017, he looked like a shell of himself, but working with Brett Hundley instead of Aaron Rodgers for most of the season didn't help Nelson's cause. If the Raiders and Nelson reach an agreement, as expected, he'll get to work with one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL in Derek Carr. It's been suggested Michael Crabtree would be the casualty of Nelson signing with Oakland, but Nelson would still be nothing better than the No. 2 wideout within the offense, in any case, with Amari Cooper also in the fold.
More News
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...