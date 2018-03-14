Jordy Nelson: Visiting Oakland on Wednesday
Nelson is scheduled to visit the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
After declining the accept a pay cut for 2018, Nelson was released by the Packers on Tuesday, ending his 10-year stay in Green Bay. It's more than fair to wonder how Nelson will fare at his next destination without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as the aging wideout completely disappeared when Brett Hundley was under center last season, closing out the campaign with nine straight games under 40 yards. Nelson will turn 33 in May, but he's only two years removed from a 97-catch, 1,257-yard, 14-touchdown line. If the Raiders decide to sign Nelson, Michael Crabtree would likely be released as a consequence.
