Jordy Nelson: Visiting Raiders
Nelson is visiting the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nelson was released by the Packers on Tuesday after the team reached an agreement with Jimmy Graham. It's more than fair to wonder how Nelson will fare without Aaron Rodgers, as the aging wideout completely disappeared when Brett Hundley was under center last season, closing out the year with nine straight games under 40 yards. Nelson will turn 33 in May, but he's only two years removed from a 97-1,257-14 receiving line and four years removed from a 98-1,519-13 line (he missed the entire 2015 campaign with a torn ACL). The Raiders may release Michael Crabtree if they end up signing Nelson.
