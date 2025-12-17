Tyson (hamstring) will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.

Tyson is widely expected to be one of the first wide receivers off the board after a stellar career in Tempe, in which over the last two seasons he totaled 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over 21 games. He's also not expected to suit up for Arizona State's bowl game against Duke on Dec. 31. It's worth noting Tyson missed three games with a hamstring injury and was knocked out of the Sun Devils' final regular season game against Arizona, and it'll be interesting to see how that impacts his pre-draft process.