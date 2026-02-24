Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

Tyson is continuing to work his way back from a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in mid-October against Texas Tech. The wide receiver was limited to nine games in his final season at Arizona State, and although he has long been slotted in as one of the top playmakers entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the lingering injury may drop his draft stock. The on-field workouts will take place Saturday for wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs, but Tyson will be unavailable. He could now be setting his sights on returning to the field for Arizona State's Pro Day in March, though a date has yet to be announced for that event.