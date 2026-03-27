Tyson (hamstring) isn't working out Friday at Arizona State's pro day, but he plans to work out for NFL teams in mid-April, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Tyson initially injured his hamstring in mid-October, missing a month of action for ASU before returning for two games in late November. He caught just four passes in those two contests, making an early exit from the second game due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury. Tyson's college film and per-snap production are that of a top-10 pick, but a lengthy medical record could drop him somewhat lower. In addition to the lingering hamstring injury, he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in 2022, and then fractured his clavicle in 2024. Tyson isn't expected to run a 40-yard dash before the NFL Draft, but ESPN's Field Yates reports that the 21-year-old plans to go through positional drills April 17 to prove his health to potential draft-day suitors.