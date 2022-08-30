Borregales was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Borregales struggled this preseason, going 1-for-3 on field goals, and he will now look for a new team. The kicker has yet to make his NFL debut and spent the entirety of the 2021 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, where he could be again in 2022 if he clears waivers.