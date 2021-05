Borregales is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Borregales had a strong season in Miami after spending his first four seasons at FIU, earning the Lou Groza award as the nation's top kicker. In 2020, Borregales made 20 of 22 field goal attempts, including a 57 yarder, and all 37 of his extra-point attempts. The Miami (FL) product will battle Ryan Succop for the team's starting job.