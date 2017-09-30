Joseph Cheek: Agrees to injury settlement
Cheek (undisclosed) agreed to an injury settlement and was released from the Chiefs' practice squad, per the league's official transaction log.
The specifics surrounding Cheek's injury aren't clear. He's now free to sign with another team.
