Joseph Putu: Let go by Atlanta

Putu was waived by the Falcons on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Putu signed with Atlanta shortly after the Florida cornerback went undrafted in late April. He would have faced an uphill battle for a roster spot had he stuck with the Falcons through training camp, especially with Atlanta nabbing another cornerback in the second round in Isaiah Oliver. The Falcons signed fullback Ricky Ortiz in a corresponding move after cutting Putu loose.