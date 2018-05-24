Joseph Putu: Let go by Falcons
Putu was waived by Atlanta on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Putu signed on with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in late April after recording nine tackles in eight career games as a defensive back at Florida. The 194-pound Putu faced an uphill battle in his quest to earn a roster spot, with cornerback being an especially crowded position for the Falcons. Atlanta added Isaiah Oliver with their second-round selection along with a number of intriguing undrafted defensive back prospects who have seemingly outperformed Putu in OTAs, so the rookie will now attempt to catch on with another team.
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...