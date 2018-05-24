Joseph Putu: Let go by Falcons

Putu was waived by Atlanta on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Putu signed on with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in late April after recording nine tackles in eight career games as a defensive back at Florida. The 194-pound Putu faced an uphill battle in his quest to earn a roster spot, with cornerback being an especially crowded position for the Falcons. Atlanta added Isaiah Oliver with their second-round selection along with a number of intriguing undrafted defensive back prospects who have seemingly outperformed Putu in OTAs, so the rookie will now attempt to catch on with another team.