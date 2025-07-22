Jewell (head) was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jewell has remained in concussion protocol since suffering a concussion in the Panthers' Week 15 overtime win over the Cardinals last season. The linebacker compiled 97 total tackles (51 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, while also adding two fumble recoveries and an interception over 12 contests with Carolina in 2024. If Jewell can shake the concussion symptoms, it won't take long for him to find another opportunity elsewhere.