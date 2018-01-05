Josh Adams: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Adams announced via his personal Instagram that he is entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

It's a loaded class at running back, but Adams has a case to be one of the first ball carriers selected come April. Adams immediately showed promise as a freshman, rushing for 838 yards and six scores despite being the secondary backfield option behind C.J. Prosise. He continued to produce as a sophomore before truly exploding as a junior in 2017 when he racked up 1,430 yards while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Adams (6-2, 225) is a big and physical back who has no qualms running between the tackles and he has a surprising amount of lateral agility and balance for a back his size. Again, the depth of this class suggests Adams won't get the same publicity of some of the other rushers, but Adams certainly has the look of a back who can hack it at the next level. It's worth noting that Adams does have an ACL tear in his past -- when he was a junior in high school --, which will put him under an intense microscope at the combine in Indianapolis.