Adams went unclaimed on waivers and signed with the Jets' practice squad Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's a bit of a surprise that Adams didn't get claimed on waivers after being cut by the Eagles on Saturday, as the 22-year-old paced Philadelphia in rushing last season and averaged a solid 4.3 yards per carry. Adams will reunite with general manager Joe Douglass in New York.

