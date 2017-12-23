Josh Allen: Declares for 2018 NFL draft
Allen has decided to forgo his senior season at Wyoming to enter the 2018 NFL draft, Matt Stephens of the Denver Post reports.
Allen possesses the size and skill set that makes talent scouts drool; a combination that drew some major eyes following his redshirt junior season at Wyoming in 2016. He decided to stay in college for an additional year of seasoning, which was filled with some inconsistent play and a shoulder injury. However, Allen finished off his college career on a high note, completing 11 of his 19 pass attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns against Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday. The combine may be a bigger determining factor for Allen than some of the other quarterbacks in this draft class, giving him an opportunity to shoot up draft boards.
