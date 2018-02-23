Josh Allen: Plans to throw at NFL Combine

Allen will throw at the upcoming NFL Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Arguably the most polarizing quarterback prospect in this class, Allen has plenty to gain and plenty to lose from his showing at next week's combine. Allen's arm strength is undeniable, but accuracy issues that show up on film were also apparent at the Senior Bowl. Accuracy will remain the top critique with Allen until he can consistently put the ball put the ball on target. His throwing drills will likely be the most heavily scrutinized of any quarterback in Indianapolis.