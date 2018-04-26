Josh Allen: Reportedly under consideration by Browns

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer relayed Wednesday that sources indicated the Browns were thought to have narrowed their preferences for the top overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft to Allen and Baker Mayfield.

That said, plenty of observers link Sam Darnold to the Browns at the top of the draft. Either way, what is clear is that Cleveland will tab a QB early on in Thursday's process. Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, reports surfaced Wednesday night regarding offensive tweets Allen posted while he was in high school in 2012 and 2013. The 21-year-old has subsequently apologized for the tweets, but the matter is one more element for teams to consider in their final evaluation of Allen. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller brings rare arm strength to the table, but his passing accuracy in college left something to be desired and will certainly need to be addressed by the coaching staff of whichever teams selects him Thursday.