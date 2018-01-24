Josh Allen: Uneven first practice at Senior Bowl
Allen had an up-and-down performance at Tuesday's Senior Bowl practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. "It was a little ugly today, and I think people kind of expect that on the first day. And we'll come out tomorrow and clean things up," said Allen.
The highly touted Wyoming quarterback demonstrated the same polarizing traits at Tuesday's practice that he did while in college. Allen showed immense arm strength during the team period, but the effectiveness of those throws was negated by accuracy issues more often than not. He did connect with Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton on a deep out route where Allen had to move to his left before delivering the ball, which was his most impressive throw of the team period. At other times he airmailed receivers, even when he was throwing to receivers running routes against air. Allen (6-foot-5, 237 with 10 1/8-inch hands) clearly checks the box when it comes to prototypical quarterback size and arm strength, but his ability to dial in his accuracy and deliver more catchable passes will be heavily scrutinized at the Senior Bowl and throughout the pre-Draft process.
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...