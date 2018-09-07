Josh Andrews: Cut loose by Minnesota
Andrews (ankle) was waived with an injury settlement by the Vikings on Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Andrew has been dealing with an ankle injury since mid-August and was waived injured at the start of September. The 27-year-old reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers, but can now join another team after reaching the injury settlement.
