Augusta was waived by the Chiefs on Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

An undrafted rookie in 2017, Josh Augusta never saw the field after spending training camp with the Patriots and being cut prior to the start of the regular season. He signed a futures deal with Kansas City earlier this year but the team decided to move on after the influx of this years drafted and undrafted rookies. If Augusta clears waivers he'll be an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team.