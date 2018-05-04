Josh Augusta: Waived by Chiefs
Augusta was waived by the Chiefs on Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
An undrafted rookie in 2017, Josh Augusta never saw the field after spending training camp with the Patriots and being cut prior to the start of the regular season. He signed a futures deal with Kansas City earlier this year but the team decided to move on after the influx of this years drafted and undrafted rookies. If Augusta clears waivers he'll be an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any team.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...