The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bellamy (shoulder) was arrested on multiple fraud charges for his alleged participation in a scheme to receive loans intended for COVID-19 relief.

Bellamy's arrest comes one day after he was released by the Jets in a decision that was believed to be related to the season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in May. According to the report, Bellamy received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan worth than $1.2 million for his entertainment company, with the Department of Justice alleging that the 31-year-old used the proceeds of the loan for personal rather than business use. Bellamy was scheduled to appear in a Florida court Thursday in connection with the charges.