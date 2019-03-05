The Cardinals released Bynes (thumb) on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prior to injuring his thumb Week 12, Bynes was heavily-utilized during Steve Wilks' one season as the coach in Arizona, playing every defensive snap from Week 3 through the fateful season-ending issue. Overall, he racked up 75 tackles and two sacks in 11 games, but the output wasn't enough to keep him around as the Cardinals switch back to a 3-4 alignment under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

More News
Our Latest Stories