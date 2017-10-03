Josh Carraway: Let go by Titans
Carraway was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
A seventh-round selection in April's draft, Carraway was let go by the Titans in order to make room for quarterback Brandon Weeden on the active roster. The rookie linebacker was inactive for the first four games of the season.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...