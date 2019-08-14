Josh Corcoran: Waived by Chargers
Corcoran was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday, per the official league transactions report.
Corcoran dealt with an injury during much of training camp, but appears to have gotten fully healthy before being waived. The Northern Illinois product will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
