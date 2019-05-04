Crocket was waived by the Chiefs on Friday per the NFL's official transaction log.

Crocket failed to earn a role on the Chiefs' 53-man roster after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018. However, after a season on the sidelines he re-signed with them in January. Now, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass catcher will again be looking for a new landing spot.

