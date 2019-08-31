Doctson was released by the Redskins on Saturday,Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Redskins were hoping a trade suitor might emerge for Doctson, but predictably the 2016 first-round pick garnered no such suitors. Despite rightfully earning the "bust" label after three years of disappointing play, Doctson is likely one of the better wide receivers currently available on the open market and should latch on with a wide receiver-needy team relatively soon. Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and Terry McLaurin figure to be the starting three receivers for the Redskins come Week 1.

