Josh Doctson: Cut by Redskins
Doctson was released by the Redskins on Saturday,Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
The Redskins were hoping a trade suitor might emerge for Doctson, but predictably the 2016 first-round pick garnered no such suitors. Despite rightfully earning the "bust" label after three years of disappointing play, Doctson is likely one of the better wide receivers currently available on the open market and should latch on with a wide receiver-needy team relatively soon. Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and Terry McLaurin figure to be the starting three receivers for the Redskins come Week 1.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Available for trade•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: No receptions•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Preparing for 2020 departure•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Gets competition via draft•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Pair of grabs in season-ending loss•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...