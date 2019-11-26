Play

The Vikings waived Doctson on Tuesday.

After spending most of the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, Doctson had a chance to make an impact Week 11, only to play seven offensive snaps and not get targeted in the Vikings' comeback win against the Broncos. As the team comes of its bye, Minnesota has decided to wave goodbye to the 2016 first-round pick.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories