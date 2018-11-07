The Patriots signed Ferguson to their practice squad Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson worked out for New England on Tuesday, and appears to have shown well enough to join the team's practice squad as a deep depth option. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see notable usage this season, but could tentatively see an emergency role with the Patriots if Sony Michel (knee) is unable to return to the field in the near future.

