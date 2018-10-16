Josh Ferguson: Joins Texans' practice squad
Ferguson was added to the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The former Illinois standout was waived by the Colts on Sept. 18 after he spent parts of three seasons with the team. In 2017 Ferguson appeared in 10 games for the Colts, rushing for five yards on one carry and adding three catches for 16 yards.
