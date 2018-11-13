Josh Ferguson: Signed to Houston practice squad
Ferguson was signed to the Texans' practice squad Monday.
Within the last week alone Ferguson has made pitstops in Cleveland and New England before temporarily settling in Houston. At 25 years old, Ferguson presents a youthful option at running back, but it's more likely he'll be used on special teams should he stick around.
