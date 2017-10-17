Play

Ferguson signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.

Ferguson was waived off injured reserve in September with an undisclosed injury after he missed the 53-man roster. With Robert Turbin (arm) expected to miss the rest of the season, Ferguson will be on call in case one of the remaining three active running backs gets injured.

