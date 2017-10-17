Josh Ferguson: Signs with Colts' practice squad
Ferguson signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.
Ferguson was waived off injured reserve in September with an undisclosed injury after he missed the 53-man roster. With Robert Turbin (arm) expected to miss the rest of the season, Ferguson will be on call in case one of the remaining three active running backs gets injured.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...