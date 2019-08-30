Josh Ferguson: Time up in Houston
Ferguson was released by the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ferguson's role in Houston appears to have been made expendable following the acquisition of Duke Johnson. He'll look to catch on as a change-of-pace or pass-catching option with another club.
