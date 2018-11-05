Ferguson worked out for the Browns on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Ferguson was released from the Texans' practice squad in October, and appears to have garnered some attention in Cleveland. The career journeyman could tentatively serve to bolster the Browns' running back depth, considering that the team's only backup to Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson is Dontrell Hilliard.

