Freeman announced his retirement from football Saturday, according to the Canadian Football League's official site.

A 2009 first-round pick by the Buccaneers, Freeman struggled to establish himself in the NFL over the course of his career, topping a 60-percent completion rate just once in five seasons. He took his talents to the CFL this spring but was unable to make a name for himself there, either. The 30-year old retires with 11,108 passing yards and 48 touchdowns in 62 career games.