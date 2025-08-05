Fuga (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Chargers on Monday.

The defensive tackle's injury remains unclear, though he was carted off from practice Saturday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. If Fuga goes unclaimed on waivers, he will revert to Los Angeles' injured reserve list, at which point he would need to reach an injury settlement with the team to have a chance to play in 2025. The Virginia Tech product signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in the spring.