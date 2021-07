Gordan (suspension) has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, with the wideout hoping to join a team before training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon was released by the Seahawks in March and reportedly has passed all the league's drug tests for at least the past three months. The 30-year-old wideout hasn't played in the NFL since 2019, but he was part of the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year.