Josh Gordon: To be released by Cleveland

Gordon (hamstring) will be released by the Browns on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports..

Gordon's release comes as a shock after the team has stood by the much maligned wideout over the course of his career. When on the field, Gordon has been one of the better fantasy options in the NFL. He pulled in one reception, a 17-yard touchdown, last week against the Steelers. The move makes Jarvis Landry the unquestioned No. 1 in Cleveland and frees up Gordon to sign with another team.