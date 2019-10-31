Josh Gordon: Will be released Thursday

The Patriots plan to release Gordon (knee) off injured reserve Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The wideout will be subject to waivers and is "hoping to land in a good, supportive situation," per Schefter. Assuming Gordon is claimed by another team, it's uncertain how long it will take before he's ready to contribute. But when healthy, Gordon is talented enough to resurface on the fantasy radar as the season rolls along if he lands in the right situation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories