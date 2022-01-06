site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Josh Hammond: Returns from COVID list
Hammond (undisclosed) was restored to Jacksonville's practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Hammond was placed on the COVID list last week and is now clear of the league's protocols. He made his NFL debut Week 16 and wasn't targeted on eight offensive snaps.
