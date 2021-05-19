Harvey-Clemons was released by Washington on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old elected to sit out the 2020 season, and now will be looking for a new team ahead of the opening of training camp. Harvey-Clemons spent three seasons with Washington, supplying 41 tackles (29 solo), 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups in 35 games.
More News
-
Football Team's Josh Harvey-Clemons: Opts out for 2020•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Practicing in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Still out Thursday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Will miss Week 6•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Out with hamstring injury•