The Falcons signed Hawkins to the practice squad Sunday, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.
Hawkins reportedly put together a strong training camp in Atlanta, but the team wasn't able to justify handing him a spot on the final team. The former XFL standout nonetheless gets a shot to continue his development in what will be his third season with the Falcons.
