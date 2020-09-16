Hawkins was let go from the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta decided to shuffle its reserve roster early in the week -- promoting offensive lineman John Wetzel to the active roster, parting ways with Hawkins, and acquiring Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Hawkins has 32 regular-season appearances to his name, though he hasn't made it onto the field since playing for Philadelphia at the tailend of 2018. Now back on the free-agent market, the veteran defensive back searches for another squad that he can catch on with.