Josh Hawkins: Waived by Carolina
Hawkins was waived by the Panthers on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Hawkins was waived by Carolina to make room for running back Kenjon Barner on the 53-man roster. The 25-year old played six defensive snaps and 72 special teams snaps in five games with the Panthers this season. If Hawkins goes unclaimed on waivers, he will be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
