Imatorbhebhe is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Imatorbhebhe had a down season from a production perspective in 2020, producing 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns. The Illinois product has decent size at 6-foot-2, and he'll look to compete for a roster spot for new head coach Urban Meyer this offseason.