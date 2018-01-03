Josh Jackson: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Jackson announced Wednesday that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports.
A consensus First-Team All-American, Jackson vaulted himself into the national consciousness as a junior in 2017 with an unbelievable season in which he led the nation with eight interceptions. Jackson had been considered a fine corner entering the year, but he took his game to another level, showing an ability to lock down opposing receivers and a knack for finding the ball, as evidenced by his FBS-best 26 passes defended. Jackson (6-1, 192) has good length for a corner and his tape shows excellent athleticism as well. In all, Jackson has the look of a first-round corner that could be the first cornerback taken in the upcoming draft.
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...