Josh Jacobs: Bothered by groin ahead of combine

Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury that will limit his participation at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs has built up steam as a potential first-round pick with a good shot to be the first running back selected, but some of the hype is based on an assumption of impressive performances in drills. He could still fill in the missing work later on at Alabama's pro day in an effort to round out his prospect profile after he was limited to 251 carries for 1,491 yards (5.9 average) and 16 touchdowns in 40 collegiate games while sharing snaps in a loaded backfield. Jacobs just celebrated his 21st birthday a couple weeks ago, following a junior season in which he had 11 rushing TDs, three receiving TDs and one kick return TD -- good for one score every 10.3 touches.