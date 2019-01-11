Josh Jacobs: Headed to NFL

Jacobs has decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Michael Casagrande of NFL.com reports.

Jacobs spends most of his time running north and south though he does have a quick jab step to help him avoid defenders along the way. The 5-foot-10, 216-pound back thrived near the goal-line in 2018 at Alabama, racking up 11 rushing touchdowns and also owns a reliable pair of hands, hauling in 20 of his 26 targets. HIs minimal usage -- just 256 career carries -- in three years at Tuscaloosa suggests Jacobs has plenty of tread left for the next level. While Jacobs' speed doesn't jump off the game tape, he reportedly clocked a 4.50 40 time as a sophomore and is known as a bruising runner that isn't afraid of contact. Jacobs should test well at the combine, which will likely benefit him on draft day.

