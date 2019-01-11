Josh Jacobs: Headed to NFL
Jacobs has decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Michael Casagrande of NFL.com reports.
Jacobs spends most of his time running north and south though he does have a quick jab step to help him avoid defenders along the way. The 5-foot-10, 216-pound back thrived near the goal-line in 2018 at Alabama, racking up 11 rushing touchdowns and also owns a reliable pair of hands, hauling in 20 of his 26 targets. HIs minimal usage -- just 256 career carries -- in three years at Tuscaloosa suggests Jacobs has plenty of tread left for the next level. While Jacobs' speed doesn't jump off the game tape, he reportedly clocked a 4.50 40 time as a sophomore and is known as a bruising runner that isn't afraid of contact. Jacobs should test well at the combine, which will likely benefit him on draft day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Divisional Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...