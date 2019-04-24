Josh Jacobs: Picky in pre-draft process

Jacobs only visited a select group of teams in the pre-draft process and he did not hold a private workout for any of them, Chase Goodbread of NFL Network reports.

Perhaps he simply wanted to limit the number of opportunities in which he might get unnecessarily injured, but it's nonetheless interesting that Jacobs wouldn't take more visits with teams that hold picks at the end of the first round in Thursday's draft, like the Chiefs or Raiders. However, it may be that the three teams Jacobs said he's visited with -- the Colts, Eagles and Ravens -- simply represent the running back's preferred landing spots. In any case, the Alabama product could very well slip to the second round anyway given both his non-electric workout numbers as well as his lack of history as a lead runner.