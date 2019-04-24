Josh Jacobs: Picky in pre-draft process
Jacobs only visited a select group of teams in the pre-draft process and he did not hold a private workout for any of them, Chase Goodbread of NFL Network reports.
Perhaps he simply wanted to limit the number of opportunities in which he might get unnecessarily injured, but it's nonetheless interesting that Jacobs wouldn't take more visits with teams that hold picks at the end of the first round in Thursday's draft, like the Chiefs or Raiders. However, it may be that the three teams Jacobs said he's visited with -- the Colts, Eagles and Ravens -- simply represent the running back's preferred landing spots. In any case, the Alabama product could very well slip to the second round anyway given both his non-electric workout numbers as well as his lack of history as a lead runner.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...