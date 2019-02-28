Josh Jacobs: Plans to compete at Pro Day
Jacobs (groin) said he's about "85 percent" right now but should be ready to compete at Alabama's Pro Day on March 19, Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser reports. "I can obviously run on it ... but I feel like if I run and do bad, it'll hurt me more than if I was just to take my time and wait (until the Pro Day)," Jacobs explained.
Jacobs is understandably taking a cautious approach to his rookie season in the NFL by making sure he's not rushing back too soon, but still giving scouts an opportunity to evaluate him. It'll be interesting to see if he participates in any agility or speed drills at the Pro Day.
